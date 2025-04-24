Global Aid Cuts Jeopardize Childhood Vaccination Initiatives

Global aid funding reductions, spearheaded by the United States, are significantly disrupting efforts to vaccinate children against deadly diseases, the United Nations reported on Thursday. Such funding cuts are causing setbacks almost as severe as those witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Infectious disease outbreaks, including measles, meningitis, and yellow fever, have been on the rise worldwide.

Nearly half the countries experienced significant impacts on emergency and routine vaccinations in April alone, as reported by World Health Organization offices in 108 predominantly low and lower-middle-income nations. The funding shortfalls have curtailed vaccine supplies and undermined disease surveillance, confirmed the World Health Organization and UNICEF in a joint statement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Catherine Russell, UNICEF's executive director, warned of potential outcomes resembling the severe disruptions to childhood vaccination witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic. She emphasized the need for maintained funding to avoid backsliding in disease prevention. Gavi's upcoming funding round in June aims to secure $9 billion for initiatives spanning 2026-2030. Sania Nishtar, Gavi's CEO, affirmed the possibility of combating infectious diseases, contingent on adequate funding. The joint statement highlighted the escalation of measles and yellow fever cases, alongside a meningitis surge in Africa last year. Recently, a leaked U.S. document revealed imminent withdrawal of its annual $300 million contribution to Gavi, sparking concern over the adverse effects on global vaccination progress.

