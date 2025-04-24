Tragic Elevation: Hospital Elevator Malfunction Claims Life
A 54-year-old woman named Minati Parida died at Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital due to suspected suffocation when the elevator malfunctioned. She was initially brought for respiratory issues. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the elevator's failure.
A 54-year-old woman lost her life in Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital on Thursday due to a suspected case of suffocation when an elevator malfunctioned. The woman, identified as Minati Parida from Narasinghapur village, was being transferred to a hospital ward when tragedy struck.
Minati Parida was admitted to the hospital via ambulance after falling ill, with initial symptoms pointing to respiratory issues. During a subsequent transfer to a different ward, the lift failure left her trapped, leading to her tragic demise. The cause of her death remains uncertain pending an autopsy.
Chief District Medical Officer, Sudhansu Sekhar Bal, confirmed the mishap and stated that an in-depth investigation has been launched to uncover the reasons behind the elevator's failure. Official results from the autopsy are awaited to confirm the exact cause of her death.
