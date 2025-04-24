Left Menu

Tragic Elevation: Hospital Elevator Malfunction Claims Life

A 54-year-old woman named Minati Parida died at Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital due to suspected suffocation when the elevator malfunctioned. She was initially brought for respiratory issues. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the elevator's failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:42 IST
Tragic Elevation: Hospital Elevator Malfunction Claims Life
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A 54-year-old woman lost her life in Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital on Thursday due to a suspected case of suffocation when an elevator malfunctioned. The woman, identified as Minati Parida from Narasinghapur village, was being transferred to a hospital ward when tragedy struck.

Minati Parida was admitted to the hospital via ambulance after falling ill, with initial symptoms pointing to respiratory issues. During a subsequent transfer to a different ward, the lift failure left her trapped, leading to her tragic demise. The cause of her death remains uncertain pending an autopsy.

Chief District Medical Officer, Sudhansu Sekhar Bal, confirmed the mishap and stated that an in-depth investigation has been launched to uncover the reasons behind the elevator's failure. Official results from the autopsy are awaited to confirm the exact cause of her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025