Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Leader's Death Sparks Bangladesh Unrest

Bangladesh's interim government called for calm following the violent aftermath of the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of the July Uprising, shot by unknown assailants. His passing has provoked national mourning, clashes, and protests, leading to calls for justice and a temporary closure of the Indian High Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:41 IST
Nation Mourns: Leader's Death Sparks Bangladesh Unrest
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government has urged the populace to resist escalating violence following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising. Hadi succumbed to gunshot wounds after a six-day battle for his life in a Singapore hospital.

On Thursday night, unrest erupted with attacks and vandalism, including an incident at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram, following the confirmation of Hadi's demise by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Security forces were deployed en masse as Hadi's body arrived in Dhaka, triggering nationwide mourning and protests, some calling for the closure of the Indian High Commission until justice is served against Hadi's assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025