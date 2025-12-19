Nation Mourns: Leader's Death Sparks Bangladesh Unrest
Bangladesh's interim government called for calm following the violent aftermath of the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of the July Uprising, shot by unknown assailants. His passing has provoked national mourning, clashes, and protests, leading to calls for justice and a temporary closure of the Indian High Commission.
Bangladesh's interim government has urged the populace to resist escalating violence following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising. Hadi succumbed to gunshot wounds after a six-day battle for his life in a Singapore hospital.
On Thursday night, unrest erupted with attacks and vandalism, including an incident at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram, following the confirmation of Hadi's demise by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.
Security forces were deployed en masse as Hadi's body arrived in Dhaka, triggering nationwide mourning and protests, some calling for the closure of the Indian High Commission until justice is served against Hadi's assailants.
