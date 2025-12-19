Left Menu

Unrest in Bangladesh: Mourning and Violence Follow Youth Leader's Death

Bangladesh is engulfed in unrest following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Alleged radical activists set fire to cultural sites, causing widespread chaos. Security forces have been deployed to maintain order as the interim government promises justice for Hadi’s murder amid public mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 19-12-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:52 IST
Unrest in Bangladesh: Mourning and Violence Follow Youth Leader's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government has called for calm amid escalating violence following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi's body returned from Singapore, where he succumbed to gunshot wounds inflicted by masked assailants last week.

In the wake of the tragic event, radical activists allegedly attacked and set fire to the office of Udichi Shilpigoshthi, a prominent cultural organization. Security forces, including police and army personnel, have been deployed to restore order in various affected areas.

Interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus vowed swift justice for Hadi's killers and urged citizens to maintain restraint. Despite these assurances, unrest continues, with calls for national mourning on Saturday and numerous violent incidents reported across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025