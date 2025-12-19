Unrest in Bangladesh: Mourning and Violence Follow Youth Leader's Death

Bangladesh's interim government has called for calm amid escalating violence following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi's body returned from Singapore, where he succumbed to gunshot wounds inflicted by masked assailants last week.

In the wake of the tragic event, radical activists allegedly attacked and set fire to the office of Udichi Shilpigoshthi, a prominent cultural organization. Security forces, including police and army personnel, have been deployed to restore order in various affected areas.

Interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus vowed swift justice for Hadi's killers and urged citizens to maintain restraint. Despite these assurances, unrest continues, with calls for national mourning on Saturday and numerous violent incidents reported across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)