Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Achieves Malaria Milestone: 16 Districts Declared Disease-Free

In Arunachal Pradesh, 16 out of 27 districts have been declared malaria-free. Health Services deputy director Dr KT Mulung commended the dedication of health workers and community volunteers, affirming a goal for a malaria-free state by 2027. A pledge and a malaria awareness video marked World Malaria Day 2025 celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:14 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Achieves Malaria Milestone: 16 Districts Declared Disease-Free
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant public health development, 16 of the 27 districts in Arunachal Pradesh have been declared malaria-free. Health Services deputy director Dr KT Mulung acknowledged the relentless efforts of health workers and community volunteers during World Malaria Day 2025 celebrations.

The event, hosted by the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) in Naharlagun, aimed to honor those contributing to this achievement. Dr Mulung, who also serves as the NCVBDC state programme officer, emphasized the department's objective of attaining a malaria-free Arunachal Pradesh by 2027.

The districts surpassing the malaria-free milestone include Tawang, West Kameng, and others. Health Services director Dr Rikken Rina led a pledge to continue the fight against malaria, complemented by a video showcasing impactful malaria-related stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025