Arunachal Pradesh Achieves Malaria Milestone: 16 Districts Declared Disease-Free

In a significant public health development, 16 of the 27 districts in Arunachal Pradesh have been declared malaria-free. Health Services deputy director Dr KT Mulung acknowledged the relentless efforts of health workers and community volunteers during World Malaria Day 2025 celebrations.

The event, hosted by the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) in Naharlagun, aimed to honor those contributing to this achievement. Dr Mulung, who also serves as the NCVBDC state programme officer, emphasized the department's objective of attaining a malaria-free Arunachal Pradesh by 2027.

The districts surpassing the malaria-free milestone include Tawang, West Kameng, and others. Health Services director Dr Rikken Rina led a pledge to continue the fight against malaria, complemented by a video showcasing impactful malaria-related stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)