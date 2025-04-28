Ayushman Vay Vandana Scheme: Transforming Elderly Healthcare in Delhi

In a groundbreaking move, the Delhi government has unveiled the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, promising free treatment valued up to Rs 10 lakh for residents aged 70 and above. The initiative was inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, marking a significant leap in healthcare accessibility for seniors.

This ambitious program offers Rs 5 lakh worth of medical assistance annually without cost, with an additional Rs 5 lakh provided under the Delhi government's initiative. The scheme is designed to transcend socio-economic barriers, ensuring all citizens benefit equally, said Gupta, highlighting its uniqueness under the triple engine model.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh emphasized the historical importance of this step for Delhi's healthcare. He assured that the scheme covers chemotherapy, ICU care, and surgeries among 961 treatments. Furthermore, senior citizens will receive unique health cards storing comprehensive medical records, facilitating efficient and free health services.

