Karnataka's Battle Against Snakebite Mortality: Challenges and Measures

The Karnataka government is intensifying efforts to tackle snakebite-related deaths by reviewing audits and implementing the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NPSE). Despite measures like ensuring Anti Snake Venom availability and issuing Standard Operating Procedures, challenges like underreporting and traditional treatment preferences persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has empowered Deputy Commissioners to audit snakebite-related deaths across districts, aiming to improve adherence to the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NPSE). This decision follows health department concerns over continuing morbidity and mortality despite ongoing efforts.

The state health department stressed the need for quarterly reviews of snakebite cases by district officials to tackle implementation challenges. The programme, initiated in 2023-24, became more urgent after the state recorded over 13,000 cases and 100 deaths in 2024, compared to 19 deaths the previous year.

Efforts include ensuring sufficient Anti Snake Venom stocks and training medical personnel in snakebite management. However, authorities face issues with case reporting from medical institutions and delays in treatment due to patients' reliance on traditional healers, which often costs valuable time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

