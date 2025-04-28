Cholera Alert Issued in Kerala: Health Department on High Vigil

Kerala's Health Department has raised an alarm about cholera cases following the death of a 63-year-old man due to the waterborne disease. In response, Health Minister Veena George has called for stringent precautions against contaminated food and water.

The minister's warning comes amid the summer season, emphasizing heightened vigilance as cholera can be transmitted through water and food. Preventive measures have been enacted, with relatives and hospital staff receiving preventive medications despite no current symptoms.

Symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and muscle pain require immediate medical attention, stressed George. The health department is actively engaging with the public to avert further spread.

