Delhi Government Eyes Health Sector Overhaul: MRI Access and Staffing Revamp in Focus
The Delhi government is considering proposals to streamline hospital staffing through PSUs and increase MRI machine availability via PPP models. These plans, to be discussed under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aim to enhance healthcare efficiency and address equipment shortages in government hospitals.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is poised to take significant steps to revamp its healthcare system. According to official sources, a meeting on Tuesday will discuss pivotal proposals from the Health Department.
Key among the proposals is the centralization of staffing procedures at government hospitals. This plan involves partnering with public sector undertakings to manage documentation and formalities more effectively, moving away from reliance on private placement entities.
Additionally, addressing the pressing need for MRI machines in government hospitals, officials propose a public-private partnership model. This initiative aims to curb the necessity for patients to turn to costly private facilities for essential scans.
(With inputs from agencies.)