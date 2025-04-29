Pioneering Laser Surgery Revolutionizes Vulvar Paget’s Disease Treatment

Surya Hospitals has achieved a major milestone in the medical field by successfully conducting India's first laser-assisted vulvectomy and clitorectomy for Vulvar Paget's Disease. This rare cancer type impacts the external genital region and is often misdiagnosed.

The innovative surgery, led by Dr. Sejal Ajmera and Dr. Samar Gupte, marked a significant advancement in treating this challenging condition. By utilizing CO2 and Diode laser systems, the procedure ensured precise tissue preservation and complete tumor eradication, reducing intraoperative blood loss by 65% and post-surgical pain by 48%.

As the National Cancer Registry highlights, vulvar malignancies are often diagnosed late. This groundbreaking approach not only reforms treatment paradigms but also demonstrates Surya Hospital's commitment to patient care through cutting-edge technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)