Left Menu

Pioneering Laser Surgery Revolutionizes Vulvar Paget’s Disease Treatment

Surgeons at Surya Hospitals performed India's first laser-assisted vulvectomy and clitorectomy for Vulvar Paget's Disease, a rare cancer. The procedure reduced blood loss, pain, and hospital stay, showcasing the transformative power of laser technology and interdisciplinary medical collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:50 IST
Pioneering Laser Surgery Revolutionizes Vulvar Paget’s Disease Treatment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Surya Hospitals has achieved a major milestone in the medical field by successfully conducting India's first laser-assisted vulvectomy and clitorectomy for Vulvar Paget's Disease. This rare cancer type impacts the external genital region and is often misdiagnosed.

The innovative surgery, led by Dr. Sejal Ajmera and Dr. Samar Gupte, marked a significant advancement in treating this challenging condition. By utilizing CO2 and Diode laser systems, the procedure ensured precise tissue preservation and complete tumor eradication, reducing intraoperative blood loss by 65% and post-surgical pain by 48%.

As the National Cancer Registry highlights, vulvar malignancies are often diagnosed late. This groundbreaking approach not only reforms treatment paradigms but also demonstrates Surya Hospital's commitment to patient care through cutting-edge technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Multi-agent LLM framework tackles high drug development failure rates

Without major advances, conversational AI risks falling short of human-level intelligence

Fighting Food insecurity: AI could be the game-changer food banks desperately need

AI surges as dominant force in ocean waste tracking and management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025