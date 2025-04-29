Kenya and WHO Deepen Collaboration to Tackle Public Health Emergencies

In a significant move to bolster Kenya’s public health system, Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale today hosted the World Health Organization (WHO) Acting Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, for bilateral discussions at his office. The meeting underscored the urgent need for sustained international cooperation to address Kenya’s complex and multifaceted public health challenges.

During the discussions, Hon. Duale and Dr. Ihekweazu focused on Kenya’s current public health emergencies, including the management and containment of Mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox), Cholera outbreaks, Kala-azar (visceral leishmaniasis), Polio resurgence, and frequent Measles cases. These health issues continue to strain Kenya’s healthcare infrastructure, highlighting the need for resilient, sustainable response systems.

The Health CS emphasized that the frequency and scale of such emergencies demand not only immediate intervention but also long-term preparedness strategies. He acknowledged that without coordinated efforts, these challenges could undermine national and regional health security.

Strengthening the Kenya National Public Health Institute (NPHI)

A key point of discussion was the progress in operationalizing the Kenya National Public Health Institute (NPHI), which serves as the country’s central agency for disease surveillance, emergency preparedness, and public health response. Dr. Ihekweazu reaffirmed WHO’s full commitment to supporting the NPHI, in line with global best practices and WHO’s broader mandate to strengthen national health systems.

The NPHI is expected to consolidate public health intelligence, improve data-driven decision-making, and enable faster responses to health threats, including pandemics and emerging infectious diseases.

Expanding Areas of Collaboration

Hon. Duale expressed his deep appreciation for WHO’s longstanding partnership with Kenya’s health sector. He called for even deeper collaboration, particularly in:

Emergency logistics and supply chain management : Enhancing rapid response capabilities through improved availability of medicines, vaccines, and medical supplies during outbreaks.

Training and capacity building for health workers : Strengthening the skills and knowledge base of frontline healthcare providers to deal with evolving health emergencies.

Community-based surveillance and risk communication: Engaging communities effectively in early detection and reporting of diseases, while promoting trust through transparent risk communication strategies.

The CS emphasized that these initiatives are pivotal to achieving the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) goals enshrined in Kenya’s health sector strategy.

High-Level Participation

Joining the CS during the meeting were Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Acting Director General for NPHI Dr. Maureen Kamene, and Dr. Stephen K. Muleshe, Senior Deputy Director at the Office of International Health Relations, Ministry of Health. Their presence underscored the government’s whole-of-sector approach to engaging international partners in health system strengthening.

Dr. Ihekweazu, a globally respected epidemiologist, praised Kenya’s proactive measures in setting up the NPHI and assured the WHO’s continued technical and financial support, including knowledge sharing and training opportunities for NPHI staff.

Looking Ahead

The two sides agreed to develop a detailed implementation roadmap to translate today’s discussions into concrete actions over the coming months. The Health Ministry will work closely with WHO’s Kenya country office and the Africa Regional Office to monitor progress, identify gaps, and adapt strategies as needed.

Today’s meeting marks a pivotal step forward in Kenya’s journey toward resilient health systems capable of withstanding current and future public health challenges, reinforcing its commitment to the health and well-being of its people.