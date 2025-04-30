Chill Out: The 'Fan-First' Solution to Cooling and Cost Cutting

Amidst surging electricity prices, Australians face challenges in staying cool without breaking the bank, particularly affecting vulnerable groups like the elderly and those with health conditions.

Research from Monash University suggests adopting a 'fan-first' approach to cooling, where electric fans are prioritized over air conditioning until indoor temperatures exceed 27°C. This method significantly cuts electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions while offering thermal comfort.

The trend of rising air conditioning usage is compounding environmental issues and straining the grid. Experts urge individuals and workplaces to incorporate fans for an eco-friendly and cost-effective cooling method, ultimately fostering resilience against heat and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

