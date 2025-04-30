Left Menu

Chill Out: The 'Fan-First' Solution to Cooling and Cost Cutting

In Australia, rising electricity costs make it difficult to cool homes efficiently. The 'fan-first' cooling strategy, which involves using electric fans before air conditioning, offers a sustainable solution. It reduces electricity consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and environmental impact while increasing thermal comfort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:32 IST
Chill Out: The 'Fan-First' Solution to Cooling and Cost Cutting
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

Amidst surging electricity prices, Australians face challenges in staying cool without breaking the bank, particularly affecting vulnerable groups like the elderly and those with health conditions.

Research from Monash University suggests adopting a 'fan-first' approach to cooling, where electric fans are prioritized over air conditioning until indoor temperatures exceed 27°C. This method significantly cuts electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions while offering thermal comfort.

The trend of rising air conditioning usage is compounding environmental issues and straining the grid. Experts urge individuals and workplaces to incorporate fans for an eco-friendly and cost-effective cooling method, ultimately fostering resilience against heat and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025