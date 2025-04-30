Priyanka Gandhi Demands Upgraded Healthcare in Wayand for Tribal Populations
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged the Union Health Minister to address inadequate healthcare in Wayanad, particularly among tribal communities. She highlighted issues like high anaemia rates and suggested solutions including a super specialty hospital, enhanced health facilities, and innovative nutritional supplements tailored to tribal needs.
- Country:
- India
In a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised concerns over limited healthcare access for tribes in Wayanad. Highlighting their unique geographical challenges, Gandhi emphasized the need for a super specialty hospital such as AIIMS or PGI to serve Kerala's largest tribal population.
Gandhi detailed the hardships faced by approximately 48,397 families living in remote tribal settlements, stressing the urgent need for better medical infrastructure. Citing alarmingly high anaemia and infant mortality rates, she urged upgrades to the existing medical college in Mananthavady and increased health camp outreach.
The letter also called for innovative solutions like child-friendly iron supplements in gummy forms and nutritional programs aligned with traditional diets. Additionally, she highlighted the significance of addressing tobacco, drug, and alcohol issues through counselling and awareness campaigns in affected communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
