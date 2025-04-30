Priyanka Gandhi Demands Upgraded Healthcare in Wayand for Tribal Populations

In a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised concerns over limited healthcare access for tribes in Wayanad. Highlighting their unique geographical challenges, Gandhi emphasized the need for a super specialty hospital such as AIIMS or PGI to serve Kerala's largest tribal population.

Gandhi detailed the hardships faced by approximately 48,397 families living in remote tribal settlements, stressing the urgent need for better medical infrastructure. Citing alarmingly high anaemia and infant mortality rates, she urged upgrades to the existing medical college in Mananthavady and increased health camp outreach.

The letter also called for innovative solutions like child-friendly iron supplements in gummy forms and nutritional programs aligned with traditional diets. Additionally, she highlighted the significance of addressing tobacco, drug, and alcohol issues through counselling and awareness campaigns in affected communities.

