Punjab's Bold Move: Boosting Drug De-addiction Efforts

The Punjab government is intensifying its fight against drug addiction by increasing the capacity of its de-addiction facilities. A spokesperson reported a significant rise in available beds from 1,500 to 5,000 to meet the growing demand for rehabilitation services.

This increase is part of a strategic initiative to cut off drug supply lines by capturing drug peddlers, ensuring they are punished, and offering the victims a lifeline through robust rehabilitation efforts.

New centers have been established, and the quality of existing facilities has been improved to provide a supportive environment. This initiative reflects the government's dedication to tackling drug abuse and aiding victims in reclaiming their dignity.

