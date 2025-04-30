Punjab's Bold Move: Boosting Drug De-addiction Efforts
The Punjab government has increased the number of drug de-addiction beds from 1,500 to 5,000 as part of its intensified anti-drug campaign. With a focus on cutting drug supply lines and rehabilitating victims, new centers have been established to offer better quality services and environments.
The Punjab government is intensifying its fight against drug addiction by increasing the capacity of its de-addiction facilities. A spokesperson reported a significant rise in available beds from 1,500 to 5,000 to meet the growing demand for rehabilitation services.
This increase is part of a strategic initiative to cut off drug supply lines by capturing drug peddlers, ensuring they are punished, and offering the victims a lifeline through robust rehabilitation efforts.
New centers have been established, and the quality of existing facilities has been improved to provide a supportive environment. This initiative reflects the government's dedication to tackling drug abuse and aiding victims in reclaiming their dignity.
