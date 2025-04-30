Left Menu

Punjab's Bold Move: Boosting Drug De-addiction Efforts

The Punjab government has increased the number of drug de-addiction beds from 1,500 to 5,000 as part of its intensified anti-drug campaign. With a focus on cutting drug supply lines and rehabilitating victims, new centers have been established to offer better quality services and environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government is intensifying its fight against drug addiction by increasing the capacity of its de-addiction facilities. A spokesperson reported a significant rise in available beds from 1,500 to 5,000 to meet the growing demand for rehabilitation services.

This increase is part of a strategic initiative to cut off drug supply lines by capturing drug peddlers, ensuring they are punished, and offering the victims a lifeline through robust rehabilitation efforts.

New centers have been established, and the quality of existing facilities has been improved to provide a supportive environment. This initiative reflects the government's dedication to tackling drug abuse and aiding victims in reclaiming their dignity.

