Left Menu

Teen's Battle Against Gaming-Induced Spinal Deformity

A teenager developed a severe spinal deformity and partial paralysis due to excessive PUBG gaming over a year. The condition was linked to spinal tuberculosis and required corrective surgery at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre. The successful surgery addressed both musculoskeletal and psychosocial challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:27 IST
Teen's Battle Against Gaming-Induced Spinal Deformity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A teenager was rushed to a private hospital for critical surgery to address a severe spinal deformity and partial paralysis, both attributed to excessive PUBG gaming.

The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in New Delhi revealed that the patient spent nearly a year in isolation, gaming for up to 12 hours daily, which resulted in an advanced 'kypho-scoliotic spinal deformity.' Dr. Vikas Tandon, Chief of Spine Services, highlighted the complexity of the case, citing the dual challenges of advanced spinal tuberculosis and the gaming addiction's psychosocial impact. He noted a troubling increase in musculoskeletal issues among adolescents due to prolonged screen exposure.

The hospital reported the boy experienced a loss of interest in physical activity, schooling, and social interactions due to his gaming addiction and isolation. Doctors diagnosed 'severe kypho-scoliotic deformity at the D11 and D12 vertebral levels.' An advanced spinal navigation corrective surgery was successfully performed, reversing paralysis and preventing long-term disability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025