Teen's Battle Against Gaming-Induced Spinal Deformity

A teenager was rushed to a private hospital for critical surgery to address a severe spinal deformity and partial paralysis, both attributed to excessive PUBG gaming.

The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in New Delhi revealed that the patient spent nearly a year in isolation, gaming for up to 12 hours daily, which resulted in an advanced 'kypho-scoliotic spinal deformity.' Dr. Vikas Tandon, Chief of Spine Services, highlighted the complexity of the case, citing the dual challenges of advanced spinal tuberculosis and the gaming addiction's psychosocial impact. He noted a troubling increase in musculoskeletal issues among adolescents due to prolonged screen exposure.

The hospital reported the boy experienced a loss of interest in physical activity, schooling, and social interactions due to his gaming addiction and isolation. Doctors diagnosed 'severe kypho-scoliotic deformity at the D11 and D12 vertebral levels.' An advanced spinal navigation corrective surgery was successfully performed, reversing paralysis and preventing long-term disability.

(With inputs from agencies.)