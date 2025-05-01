Delhi Government Launches 'Viharam Grih' for Patient Support

The Delhi government is set to launch a new initiative called 'Viharam Grih' to provide much-needed resting spaces for the attendants of hospitalized patients in city-run hospitals.

Equipped with clean restrooms, proper bedding, and food facilities, 'Viharam Grih' is designed to prevent attendants from sleeping on roads or unsafe areas near hospital premises, according to Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh.

The initiative will debut as a pilot project across four government hospitals, including Lok Nayak Hospital, with plans to extend it further based on success.

(With inputs from agencies.)