Historic Cuts Threaten Global Health Funding
Global health funding is facing unprecedented challenges due to decreased contributions from donor countries, according to WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The current situation represents the most significant disruption to health financing in recent memory, as stated during a press briefing in Geneva.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:12 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
This financial strain threatens to undermine efforts to address pressing health issues globally, causing alarm among international organizations and health officials.
