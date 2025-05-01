Historic Cuts Threaten Global Health Funding

Global health funding is at a critical juncture as donor nations slash their contributions, warned the director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Thursday.

In a press conference held at the WHO's Geneva headquarters, Ghebreyesus highlighted that the world is experiencing the most severe disruption in health financing seen in recent memory.

This financial strain threatens to undermine efforts to address pressing health issues globally, causing alarm among international organizations and health officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)