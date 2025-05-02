Left Menu

Revolutionary Antibody Nirsevimab: A Game-Changer in RSV Prevention for Infants

The monoclonal antibody nirsevimab, designed to mimic natural antibodies, significantly reduces severe RSV-related hospitalisations and intensive care admissions in infants. Approved by regulatory bodies, its efficacy highlights potential economic and health benefits during the early vulnerable period post-birth, though real-world effectiveness studies are necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 04:31 IST
Revolutionary Antibody Nirsevimab: A Game-Changer in RSV Prevention for Infants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study reveals that nirsevimab, a lab-created monoclonal antibody, drastically lowers the risk of severe RSV infection in infants, reducing hospitalisations and intensive care admissions by over 80%.

Published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health journal, the research underscores the antibody's safety and effectiveness, following its regulatory approval in 2023.

While clinical trials demonstrate success, researchers stress the need for real-world effectiveness studies to understand its full impact on diverse infant populations and healthcare systems globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025