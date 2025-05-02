Revolutionary Antibody Nirsevimab: A Game-Changer in RSV Prevention for Infants

A groundbreaking study reveals that nirsevimab, a lab-created monoclonal antibody, drastically lowers the risk of severe RSV infection in infants, reducing hospitalisations and intensive care admissions by over 80%.

Published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health journal, the research underscores the antibody's safety and effectiveness, following its regulatory approval in 2023.

While clinical trials demonstrate success, researchers stress the need for real-world effectiveness studies to understand its full impact on diverse infant populations and healthcare systems globally.

