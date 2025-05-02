Revolutionary Antibody Nirsevimab: A Game-Changer in RSV Prevention for Infants
The monoclonal antibody nirsevimab, designed to mimic natural antibodies, significantly reduces severe RSV-related hospitalisations and intensive care admissions in infants. Approved by regulatory bodies, its efficacy highlights potential economic and health benefits during the early vulnerable period post-birth, though real-world effectiveness studies are necessary.
A groundbreaking study reveals that nirsevimab, a lab-created monoclonal antibody, drastically lowers the risk of severe RSV infection in infants, reducing hospitalisations and intensive care admissions by over 80%.
Published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health journal, the research underscores the antibody's safety and effectiveness, following its regulatory approval in 2023.
While clinical trials demonstrate success, researchers stress the need for real-world effectiveness studies to understand its full impact on diverse infant populations and healthcare systems globally.
