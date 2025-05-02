Left Menu

Reviving Gurukuls: A Modern Approach to Elderly Care

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu highlights the growing need for old age homes and emotional support systems for senior citizens, amid increasing life expectancy due to technological advancements. At an NGO workshop, he urged organizations to collaborate and drew parallels to ancient gurukul systems for a holistic approach to elder care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-05-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 08:42 IST
Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu has emphasized the urgent need to establish more old age homes as life expectancy rises due to technological progress in health sciences. Speaking at a workshop organized by the Aastha Foundation, Prabhu highlighted the lack of a support system for the elderly, who often have resources but no emotional connection or companionship.

The workshop, attended by representatives from over 50 old age homes across Maharashtra, served as a platform for discussing best and worst practices in elder care. Prabhu called for collaboration among organizations and suggested reviving the ancient gurukul model to address the contemporary needs of senior citizens.

Prabhu underscored that, while technology, medicines, and medical devices are essential, they are not enough to resolve the issues faced by the elderly. What is crucial is ensuring emotional security and a sense of connection, making old age homes indispensable today and in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

