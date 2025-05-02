Reviving Gurukuls: A Modern Approach to Elderly Care

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu has emphasized the urgent need to establish more old age homes as life expectancy rises due to technological progress in health sciences. Speaking at a workshop organized by the Aastha Foundation, Prabhu highlighted the lack of a support system for the elderly, who often have resources but no emotional connection or companionship.

The workshop, attended by representatives from over 50 old age homes across Maharashtra, served as a platform for discussing best and worst practices in elder care. Prabhu called for collaboration among organizations and suggested reviving the ancient gurukul model to address the contemporary needs of senior citizens.

Prabhu underscored that, while technology, medicines, and medical devices are essential, they are not enough to resolve the issues faced by the elderly. What is crucial is ensuring emotional security and a sense of connection, making old age homes indispensable today and in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)