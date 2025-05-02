Left Menu

Solar Power Boosts Healthcare in Rural Karnataka

Ten Primary Health Centres in Karnataka have been equipped with solar panels under Signify's CSR initiative ‘Swasthya Kiran’. Collaborating with SELCO Foundation, the project ensures uninterrupted electricity, saving around 70,000 units annually and enhancing healthcare in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards sustainable healthcare, ten Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Karnataka have been solarised under the 'Swasthya Kiran' initiative led by Signify, the company formerly known as Philips.

This initiative, in partnership with SELCO Foundation, has equipped each PHC with advanced solar technology, including a 5 kWp solar panel and related components, marking a stride in sustainable rural infrastructure.

At the project's inauguration in Tumakuru, officials highlighted the initiative's potential to save 70,000 electricity units annually, translating to considerable financial savings and improved healthcare access for underserved communities.

