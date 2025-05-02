Solar Power Boosts Healthcare in Rural Karnataka

In a significant move towards sustainable healthcare, ten Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Karnataka have been solarised under the 'Swasthya Kiran' initiative led by Signify, the company formerly known as Philips.

This initiative, in partnership with SELCO Foundation, has equipped each PHC with advanced solar technology, including a 5 kWp solar panel and related components, marking a stride in sustainable rural infrastructure.

At the project's inauguration in Tumakuru, officials highlighted the initiative's potential to save 70,000 electricity units annually, translating to considerable financial savings and improved healthcare access for underserved communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)