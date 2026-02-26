Aahvaan 2026: Building Sustainable Futures through Strategic CSR Partnerships

The 3rd edition of the Aahvaan: NGO-CSR Conclave 2026, hosted by the Vishwa Yuvak Kendra in New Delhi, successfully brought together 400 participants from various sectors to discuss strengthening partnerships for sustainable development aims.

Keynote speakers, including Dr. Rajesh Tandon and Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, emphasized the need for a strategic approach to CSR, which in India now constitutes a significant INR 36,000 crore ecosystem. They called for accountability and measurable impacts, moving beyond compliance to actively contribute to nation-building through strategic collaborations.

Panel discussions focused on topics such as technology for social good, highlighting the importance of equitable access and community integration, and the need for CSR efforts to support rural livelihoods and education. The event concluded with a call for deeper partnerships and a commitment to data-driven, community-focused initiatives in alignment with the vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.

