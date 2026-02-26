Left Menu

Aahvaan 2026: Building Sustainable Futures through Strategic CSR Partnerships

The 3rd edition of Aahvaan: NGO-CSR Conclave 2026 in New Delhi convened 400 stakeholders to fortify partnerships for sustainable growth. Key discussions focused on strategic CSR evolution, technology for social good, rural development, and alignment with national priorities, urging a shift from compliance to impactful, accountable collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:30 IST
Inaugural lamp lighting at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra's Aahvaan 2026, symbolising shared commitment to collaboration, impact, and inclusive development. Image Credit: ANI
The 3rd edition of the Aahvaan: NGO-CSR Conclave 2026, hosted by the Vishwa Yuvak Kendra in New Delhi, successfully brought together 400 participants from various sectors to discuss strengthening partnerships for sustainable development aims.

Keynote speakers, including Dr. Rajesh Tandon and Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, emphasized the need for a strategic approach to CSR, which in India now constitutes a significant INR 36,000 crore ecosystem. They called for accountability and measurable impacts, moving beyond compliance to actively contribute to nation-building through strategic collaborations.

Panel discussions focused on topics such as technology for social good, highlighting the importance of equitable access and community integration, and the need for CSR efforts to support rural livelihoods and education. The event concluded with a call for deeper partnerships and a commitment to data-driven, community-focused initiatives in alignment with the vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.

