Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Goa Temple Leaves Six Dead

A stampede at Sree Lairai Devi Temple in Goa resulted in six deaths and 75 injuries during an annual festival. The local health department, led by Minister Vishwajit Rane, is providing medical assistance across various government facilities. Emergency services acted promptly, and the state is committed to supporting victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Goa Temple Leaves Six Dead
Dhakeswari Temple Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi Temple in Shirgao village, North Goa, left six dead and injured 75 others during an annual festival. The distressing incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, creating chaos and urgency among local authorities.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that the injured have been distributed across state healthcare facilities such as Asilo Hospital, community health centers in Bicholim and Sankhali, and the Goa Medical College. Efforts are ongoing to provide optimal medical care to those affected.

Rane convened a meeting with senior health officials to ensure all necessary resources, including emergency medicines and medical staff, are available. He promised continued vigilance and support for the victims and their families, emphasizing the government's dedication to public health efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025