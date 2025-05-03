Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Goa Temple Leaves Six Dead
A stampede at Sree Lairai Devi Temple in Goa resulted in six deaths and 75 injuries during an annual festival. The local health department, led by Minister Vishwajit Rane, is providing medical assistance across various government facilities. Emergency services acted promptly, and the state is committed to supporting victims.
- Country:
- India
A tragic stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi Temple in Shirgao village, North Goa, left six dead and injured 75 others during an annual festival. The distressing incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, creating chaos and urgency among local authorities.
Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that the injured have been distributed across state healthcare facilities such as Asilo Hospital, community health centers in Bicholim and Sankhali, and the Goa Medical College. Efforts are ongoing to provide optimal medical care to those affected.
Rane convened a meeting with senior health officials to ensure all necessary resources, including emergency medicines and medical staff, are available. He promised continued vigilance and support for the victims and their families, emphasizing the government's dedication to public health efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
