Kerala Health Minister Injured in Violent Student Protest

Kerala Health Minister Veena George reportedly sustained injuries amid a protest by student activists allied with the Congress-led opposition at Kannur railway station.

State Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer confirmed the minister's hand and neck injuries, necessitating her transfer to the Intensive Care Unit of a local government hospital.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan deplored the protest as 'political degeneration' by Congress, asserting that Kerala's public health system is among India's best and refuting the opposition's allegations of medical negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)