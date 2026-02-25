Left Menu

Kerala Health Minister Injured in Violent Student Protest

Kerala Health Minister Veena George was injured during a protest by Congress-affiliated student activists at Kannur railway station. Condemned by CM Pinarayi Vijayan as 'political degeneration', the incident is part of ongoing protests against the minister over alleged medical negligence cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:37 IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George reportedly sustained injuries amid a protest by student activists allied with the Congress-led opposition at Kannur railway station.

State Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer confirmed the minister's hand and neck injuries, necessitating her transfer to the Intensive Care Unit of a local government hospital.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan deplored the protest as 'political degeneration' by Congress, asserting that Kerala's public health system is among India's best and refuting the opposition's allegations of medical negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

