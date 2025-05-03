Ayushman Bharat Vaya Vandana Yojna Sees Surge in Elderly Registrations in Delhi

In a significant development aimed at ensuring healthcare for the elderly, over 28,000 senior citizens in Delhi have registered within just one week for the Ayushman Bharat Vaya Vandana Yojna, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The scheme offers a comprehensive health cover of Rs 10 lakh, split between Rs 5 lakh from the Centre and an additional Rs 5 lakh top-up by the Delhi government. On Saturday, the Chief Minister flagged off a mobile van in the RK Puram constituency to facilitate registration under the health insurance scheme.

To ensure widespread access, mobile vans will be deployed across all 70 assembly constituencies to assist senior citizens in registering. Registrants need only present their Aadhaar cards and mobile phones. Highlighting the scheme's uniqueness, Gupta expressed the government's commitment to enroll every eligible elderly resident.

(With inputs from agencies.)