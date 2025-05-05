Tragic Rabies Death Highlights Flaws in Kerala's Public Health System

A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded as Niya, a seven-year-old girl from Kunnicode, Kollam district in Kerala, lost her life to rabies on Monday. Despite receiving timely vaccinations, the virus claimed her life, stirring public concern about vaccine efficacy and rabies control measures in the state.

The unfortunate incident mirrored a recent case in Malappuram district, where another young girl succumbed to rabies despite receiving treatment. Niya's devastated mother spoke out, highlighting how a mound of discarded waste near their home attracted the stray dog that attacked her daughter.

Family members diligently sought medical attention immediately after Niya was bitten on April 8, following complete protocols. However, experts note the risk rabies poses when a bite occurs on a vein, potentially compromising vaccine effectiveness. Health Minister Veena George reassured that all vaccines undergo quality checks.

