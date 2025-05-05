Left Menu

Tragic Rabies Death Highlights Flaws in Kerala's Public Health System

Niya, a seven-year-old girl from Kerala's Kollam district, succumbed to rabies despite receiving timely vaccination. Her death followed a similar incident in Malappuram district and raises concerns about vaccine efficacy and public health. Niya's mother called attention to waste mismanagement attracting stray dogs, which led to the fatal attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:29 IST
Tragic Rabies Death Highlights Flaws in Kerala's Public Health System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded as Niya, a seven-year-old girl from Kunnicode, Kollam district in Kerala, lost her life to rabies on Monday. Despite receiving timely vaccinations, the virus claimed her life, stirring public concern about vaccine efficacy and rabies control measures in the state.

The unfortunate incident mirrored a recent case in Malappuram district, where another young girl succumbed to rabies despite receiving treatment. Niya's devastated mother spoke out, highlighting how a mound of discarded waste near their home attracted the stray dog that attacked her daughter.

Family members diligently sought medical attention immediately after Niya was bitten on April 8, following complete protocols. However, experts note the risk rabies poses when a bite occurs on a vein, potentially compromising vaccine effectiveness. Health Minister Veena George reassured that all vaccines undergo quality checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025