Tragic Loss: Forensic Student's Struggle with Work Pressure

A tragic incident has shaken the community at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur. A 26-year-old post-graduate student of forensic science, A Ravi Kumar, allegedly committed suicide following struggles with work pressure and insomnia.

The young MBBS doctor was discovered hanging in his rented flat in Kabir Nagar by his classmate, who alerted authorities after receiving no response while knocking on the locked door. A note left by Kumar contained the haunting words: 'work pressure, insomnia and sorry.'

Kumar had been pursuing his MD in forensic science after joining AIIMS Raipur in 2023, hailing from Hyderabad. Police have begun their investigation, registering an accidental death report and handing over Kumar's body to his family post-mortem. AIIMS officials have stated they are unaware of any specific work pressure issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)