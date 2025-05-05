Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Forensic Student's Struggle with Work Pressure

A 26-year-old forensic science student at AIIMS Raipur, A Ravi Kumar, allegedly committed suicide, citing 'work pressure, insomnia, and sorry' in a note. His classmate discovered Kumar's body in their locked apartment, prompting a police investigation. Kumar had recently returned from a vacation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:38 IST
Tragic Loss: Forensic Student's Struggle with Work Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has shaken the community at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur. A 26-year-old post-graduate student of forensic science, A Ravi Kumar, allegedly committed suicide following struggles with work pressure and insomnia.

The young MBBS doctor was discovered hanging in his rented flat in Kabir Nagar by his classmate, who alerted authorities after receiving no response while knocking on the locked door. A note left by Kumar contained the haunting words: 'work pressure, insomnia and sorry.'

Kumar had been pursuing his MD in forensic science after joining AIIMS Raipur in 2023, hailing from Hyderabad. Police have begun their investigation, registering an accidental death report and handing over Kumar's body to his family post-mortem. AIIMS officials have stated they are unaware of any specific work pressure issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025