Empowering Rural India: The Aspirational Districts Programme Highlighted at PAS 2025

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has praised India's Aspirational Districts Programme during his address at the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2025. This initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, aims to swiftly improve development in 112 of India's most underdeveloped districts by giving communities direct ownership and agency.

The programme, noted for its focus on enhancing maternal and child health, involves developing local health workers and systems whilst receiving financial backing from entities like the Gates Foundation, Piramal Foundation, and Tata Trusts. Shanmugaratnam emphasized the empowerment of women within these communities, who actively participate in managing clinics and Anganwadis, significantly improving health parameters.

With global support, efforts are being scaled up to address challenges such as waste management and education infrastructure. Complementing the initiative, Singapore's Temasek Trust announced new global health and energy projects aimed at mobilizing significant investments to tackle climate and health challenges across Asia, reflecting a broader regional commitment to sustainable development.

