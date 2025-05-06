Left Menu

Empowering Rural India: The Aspirational Districts Programme Highlighted at PAS 2025

The Singapore President highlighted India's Aspirational Districts Programme at the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2025. This initiative empowers people in under-developed Indian regions, focusing on improving health and education. Supported by global foundations, the programme aims to transform 112 districts, giving community ownership to enhance maternal and child health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 06-05-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 07:12 IST
Empowering Rural India: The Aspirational Districts Programme Highlighted at PAS 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has praised India's Aspirational Districts Programme during his address at the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2025. This initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, aims to swiftly improve development in 112 of India's most underdeveloped districts by giving communities direct ownership and agency.

The programme, noted for its focus on enhancing maternal and child health, involves developing local health workers and systems whilst receiving financial backing from entities like the Gates Foundation, Piramal Foundation, and Tata Trusts. Shanmugaratnam emphasized the empowerment of women within these communities, who actively participate in managing clinics and Anganwadis, significantly improving health parameters.

With global support, efforts are being scaled up to address challenges such as waste management and education infrastructure. Complementing the initiative, Singapore's Temasek Trust announced new global health and energy projects aimed at mobilizing significant investments to tackle climate and health challenges across Asia, reflecting a broader regional commitment to sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025