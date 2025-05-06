Can China's Services Sector Navigate Post-Pandemic Challenges?
Chinese consumer spending increased by 8% during the May Day holiday, yet it hasn't reached pre-COVID levels. The services sector's growth has stalled, partly due to the prolonged U.S.-China trade war. Despite a slight rise in consumption, challenges such as declining order growth and job cuts persist.
Chinese consumer expenditure during the May Day holiday increased by 8% to 180.27 billion yuan, yet remains below pre-pandemic figures, indicating a cautious recovery in consumer confidence. The holiday serves as a crucial indicator of economic sentiment in China, the world's second-largest economy.
The consumption rebound is hindered by economic uncertainties, exacerbated by the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. In the services sector, new order growth has slowed, with businesses citing U.S. tariffs as a significant concern. The employment rate in the services industry has also suffered, recording job cuts for two consecutive months.
The Caixin PMI dropped to its lowest level since September, marking a sluggish return to pre-pandemic activity levels in China. Restoring consumer confidence and reinvigorating the services sector is essential, with experts suggesting measures like consumption vouchers for short-term demand boosts and enhanced services quality for sustained growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navigating Towards Viksit Bharat: India's Path to Economic Growth by 2047
New Zealand's R&D Investment Surges to $6.4B, Driving Innovation and Economic Growth
IMF's Sobering Forecast: A Reset in Global Economic Growth
It was noted that Pahalgam attack came in wake of successful holding of JK polls and its steady progress towards economic growth: FS Misri.
UK Banks Push for Abolition of Ring-Fencing to Boost Economic Growth