Left Menu

Can China's Services Sector Navigate Post-Pandemic Challenges?

Chinese consumer spending increased by 8% during the May Day holiday, yet it hasn't reached pre-COVID levels. The services sector's growth has stalled, partly due to the prolonged U.S.-China trade war. Despite a slight rise in consumption, challenges such as declining order growth and job cuts persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:22 IST
Can China's Services Sector Navigate Post-Pandemic Challenges?
Representative Image Image Credit:

Chinese consumer expenditure during the May Day holiday increased by 8% to 180.27 billion yuan, yet remains below pre-pandemic figures, indicating a cautious recovery in consumer confidence. The holiday serves as a crucial indicator of economic sentiment in China, the world's second-largest economy.

The consumption rebound is hindered by economic uncertainties, exacerbated by the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. In the services sector, new order growth has slowed, with businesses citing U.S. tariffs as a significant concern. The employment rate in the services industry has also suffered, recording job cuts for two consecutive months.

The Caixin PMI dropped to its lowest level since September, marking a sluggish return to pre-pandemic activity levels in China. Restoring consumer confidence and reinvigorating the services sector is essential, with experts suggesting measures like consumption vouchers for short-term demand boosts and enhanced services quality for sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025