Left Menu

Tragedy on Makalu: American Climber's Mission for Children's Cancer Fund Ends in Sadness

An American mountaineer, Alexander Pancoe, died while climbing Mount Makalu in Nepal to support a children's cancer fund. Pancoe, an accomplished climber who conquered the Explorer's Grand Slam, was raising funds for Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital. His death marks the second climbing season fatality in Nepal this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:07 IST
Tragedy on Makalu: American Climber's Mission for Children's Cancer Fund Ends in Sadness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An American mountaineer met a tragic end on Mount Makalu in eastern Nepal during an expedition to support a children's cancer fund, officials revealed Tuesday. This marks the second fatality in Nepal's climbing season, which started in March.

Alexander Pancoe, aged 39, passed away on Sunday as he was preparing to sleep in his tent at the mountain's second high camp. He had just come down from acclimatizing at a higher altitude, according to expedition organizer Madison Mountaineering.

Pancoe was renowned for completing the Explorer's Grand Slam and had survived a brain tumor. He was raising funds for the pediatric blood cancer program of Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago and managed to secure $1 million for the cause. Tragically, despite efforts, he was not revived.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025