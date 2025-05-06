Tragedy on Makalu: American Climber's Mission for Children's Cancer Fund Ends in Sadness

An American mountaineer met a tragic end on Mount Makalu in eastern Nepal during an expedition to support a children's cancer fund, officials revealed Tuesday. This marks the second fatality in Nepal's climbing season, which started in March.

Alexander Pancoe, aged 39, passed away on Sunday as he was preparing to sleep in his tent at the mountain's second high camp. He had just come down from acclimatizing at a higher altitude, according to expedition organizer Madison Mountaineering.

Pancoe was renowned for completing the Explorer's Grand Slam and had survived a brain tumor. He was raising funds for the pediatric blood cancer program of Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago and managed to secure $1 million for the cause. Tragically, despite efforts, he was not revived.

(With inputs from agencies.)