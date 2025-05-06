Odisha Government's Swift Action to Bolster Hospital Fire Safety

In a proactive response to recent hospital fire incidents, the Odisha government has instructed officials to complete fire safety inspections at government healthcare facilities within 15 days. The directive was issued by Health and Family Welfare Secretary Aswathy S during a crucial meeting with fire officers, electrical inspectors, and other key stakeholders.

The inspections will prioritize high-risk areas including operation theatres and intensive care units. The plan includes ensuring proper electrical connections to prevent any short circuits, and incorporating fire safety structures from the planning stage of hospital construction to avoid retrofitting.

The state has allocated approximately Rs 300 crore to implement these safety measures. Authorities are required to conduct regular fire drills and maintain safety equipment rigorously. A state-level team will monitor the progress closely, ensuring timely and effective execution of the safety improvements.

