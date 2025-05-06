Left Menu

Odisha Government's Swift Action to Bolster Hospital Fire Safety

In reaction to recent hospital fires, the Odisha government mandates a 15-day fire safety inspection in healthcare facilities. Officials are directed to prioritize vulnerable areas such as operation theatres and intensive care units. A comprehensive plan and budget have been outlined to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:37 IST
Odisha Government's Swift Action to Bolster Hospital Fire Safety
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive response to recent hospital fire incidents, the Odisha government has instructed officials to complete fire safety inspections at government healthcare facilities within 15 days. The directive was issued by Health and Family Welfare Secretary Aswathy S during a crucial meeting with fire officers, electrical inspectors, and other key stakeholders.

The inspections will prioritize high-risk areas including operation theatres and intensive care units. The plan includes ensuring proper electrical connections to prevent any short circuits, and incorporating fire safety structures from the planning stage of hospital construction to avoid retrofitting.

The state has allocated approximately Rs 300 crore to implement these safety measures. Authorities are required to conduct regular fire drills and maintain safety equipment rigorously. A state-level team will monitor the progress closely, ensuring timely and effective execution of the safety improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025