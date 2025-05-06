Pioneering Ergonomics in Modern Workspaces: Insights by Alan Hedge

Alan Hedge, a leading figure in the field of ergonomics, will present a keynote address titled 'Designing for Health and Wellness: Ergonomics in the Modern Workplace' at an upcoming event. Hosted by Humanscale, this talk is part of Hedge's worldwide tour highlighting the importance of ergonomics in the workplace.

The event will take place in two major Indian cities, with Hedge speaking in Mumbai on May 27 and Bengaluru on May 29. His lectures aim to shed light on the critical role of ergonomics, which involves adapting work environments to better suit user needs.

With over three decades of experience at Cornell University, Hedge has significantly influenced ergonomic designs at NASA and Fortune 500 companies. He also served as Chair of the Organisational Design and Management Technical Group within the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society.

