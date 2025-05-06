Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cancer Care: The Mind-Body Healing Movement of Dr. Tarang Krishna

Dr. Tarang Krishna of Cancer Healer Center is transforming India's cancer care with an integrative approach. His model combines evidence-based medicine, emotional counseling, family involvement, and spiritual healing to create a holistic treatment experience, emphasizing hope and dignity for patients and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:17 IST
Revolutionizing Cancer Care: The Mind-Body Healing Movement of Dr. Tarang Krishna
Cancer
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai, a new approach to cancer care is emerging, driven by the visionary Dr. Tarang Krishna of the Cancer Healer Center. By integrating science with a strong focus on the human spirit, Dr. Krishna is revolutionizing how cancer treatment is perceived and administered in India.

Dr. Krishna's method incorporates evidence-based medicine, alternative healing practices, emotional counseling, and a spiritual, patient-first philosophy. The core belief is that curing cancer involves more than just eliminating cancer cells; it involves restoring hope, balance, and dignity to patients and their families.

With a network of over 300 professionals across 18 cities and 14 states, the Cancer Healer Center is making strides in creating accessible, compassionate cancer care. Programs like 'Heal the World' reflect Dr. Krishna's commitment to healthcare equity, providing free treatment to over 100 patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025