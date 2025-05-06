Revolutionizing Cancer Care: The Mind-Body Healing Movement of Dr. Tarang Krishna

In Mumbai, a new approach to cancer care is emerging, driven by the visionary Dr. Tarang Krishna of the Cancer Healer Center. By integrating science with a strong focus on the human spirit, Dr. Krishna is revolutionizing how cancer treatment is perceived and administered in India.

Dr. Krishna's method incorporates evidence-based medicine, alternative healing practices, emotional counseling, and a spiritual, patient-first philosophy. The core belief is that curing cancer involves more than just eliminating cancer cells; it involves restoring hope, balance, and dignity to patients and their families.

With a network of over 300 professionals across 18 cities and 14 states, the Cancer Healer Center is making strides in creating accessible, compassionate cancer care. Programs like 'Heal the World' reflect Dr. Krishna's commitment to healthcare equity, providing free treatment to over 100 patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)