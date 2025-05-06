Mystery Illness Prompts Animal Ban on Kedarnath Pilgrimage
The Uttarakhand government has instituted a 24-hour ban on horses and mules on the Kedarnath pilgrimage after 14 animals succumbed to a potential bacterial infection. An expert team will investigate the situation, and only disease-free animals or those recovered will be permitted on the route once the ban lifts.
The Uttarakhand government has issued a 24-hour prohibition on the use of horses and mules for the Kedarnath pilgrimage following the death of 14 animals attributed to an unexplained illness.
Authorities observed eight animals dying on May 4, with six more fatalities occurring the following day, according to BVRC Purushottam, secretary of the animal husbandry department.
To identify the cause, a team of experts from the Centre is set to investigate. A bacterial infection is currently suspected, although equine influenza has not been completely ruled out. Purushottam noted that conclusive results are anticipated only after the expert assessment, advising that only healthy or fully recovered animals will be allowed post-ban.
