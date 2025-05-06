Emotional Mastery: A New Front in the Battle Against Chronic Pain

A groundbreaking study has revealed that managing one's emotions holds tremendous potential in alleviating chronic pain. According to researchers from the University of New South Wales and Neuroscience Research Australia, behavior therapy focusing on emotion regulation resulted in improved pain outcomes.

The study was conducted among 90 individuals struggling with chronic pain, such as lower back pain and fibromyalgia. Sessions included online group therapy, supplemented by an app and learning handbook. Over six months, participants showed considerable improvement in emotion and pain management, according to findings published in The Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open.

Pioneering psychologist Sylvia Gustin emphasized the study's far-reaching implications on treatment methods, highlighting that emotional health plays a crucial role in influencing physical ailments. With chronic pain affecting a significant proportion of the global population, these findings offer hope for better long-term quality of life strategies. The correlation between negative emotions and pain progression underscores the importance of comprehensive treatment approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)