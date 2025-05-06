Ambulance Delays Lead to Tragic Death in Maharashtra

A 43-year-old woman lost her life after failing to receive timely ambulance services at a civic hospital in Kalyan, Thane district, Maharashtra. Family members accused the hospital of serious negligence, saying she was made to wait nearly five hours on Monday before her condition worsened.

The patient's relatives said she needed immediate transfer to another hospital due to severe brain complications. However, a shortage of functional ambulances led to critical delays. The family claimed drivers refused to respond unless multiple patients were transported simultaneously for profitability reasons. The hospital admits to possessing only one operational ambulance.

Former corporator Mahesh Gaikwad, who visited the hospital, criticized the lack of adequate facilities. He warned of potential protests if conditions do not improve. Chief Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Pagare assured that the matter is under investigation and that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)