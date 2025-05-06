Left Menu

Ambulance Delays Lead to Tragic Death in Maharashtra

A 43-year-old woman died after waiting for nearly five hours for an ambulance at a civic hospital in Maharashtra. Hospital staff faced accusations of negligence, with calls from family members for accountability. A local politician threatened escalation if healthcare facilities don't improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 43-year-old woman lost her life after failing to receive timely ambulance services at a civic hospital in Kalyan, Thane district, Maharashtra. Family members accused the hospital of serious negligence, saying she was made to wait nearly five hours on Monday before her condition worsened.

The patient's relatives said she needed immediate transfer to another hospital due to severe brain complications. However, a shortage of functional ambulances led to critical delays. The family claimed drivers refused to respond unless multiple patients were transported simultaneously for profitability reasons. The hospital admits to possessing only one operational ambulance.

Former corporator Mahesh Gaikwad, who visited the hospital, criticized the lack of adequate facilities. He warned of potential protests if conditions do not improve. Chief Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Pagare assured that the matter is under investigation and that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

