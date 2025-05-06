Delhi's Dialysis Revolution: Expanding Healthcare Access

In a significant healthcare advancement, the Delhi government has launched an initiative to install 300 dialysis machines in 16 government hospitals across the city. These installations are part of the Prime Minister National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) and the state's PPP dialysis project, aimed at providing free and accessible kidney care to underprivileged individuals.

Pankaj Singh, the Health Minister, indicated that this move aligns with prime leadership's vision of expanding life-saving healthcare access. Of the 300 machines, 150 were already operational under the PMNDP, while the remaining 150 have been strategically positioned in six additional hospitals to boost capacity and offer relief to those with chronic kidney disease.

The government offers free dialysis to BPL cardholders and other specified beneficiaries. Efforts to ensure quality treatment include the deployment of radiologists, trained technicians, and support staff. Singh emphasized the initiative as a testament to the government's commitment to developing a future-ready, inclusive health system.

