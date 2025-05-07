Trade Turbulence: Uncertainty Dominates U.S. Stock Market Amid Tariff Talks
U.S. stocks dipped as trade deal uncertainties and potential new tariffs dominated market sentiment. Disconnect between statements from President Trump and Treasury Secretary Bessent further clouded the economic outlook. China remains a challenging trade partner. Healthcare sector's performance dragged amidst internal FDA changes.
U.S. stocks declined for a second day as uncertainty surrounding trade deals and tariffs overshadowed the market. Comments from President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent failed to clarify the timeline for prospective trade agreements, contributing to market volatility.
President Trump indicated a review of potential trade deals in the coming weeks, yet Bessent suggested announcements could emerge shortly. This mixed messaging has left the market unsettled, specifically highlighting challenges expected in trade discussions with China, Canada, and the EU.
Notably, the Commerce Department reported a record trade deficit due to increased imports ahead of tariff announcements. Healthcare stocks lagged, pressured by prospective FDA leadership changes. Meanwhile, Constellation Energy's strong performance boosted the utilities sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown Continues: China's Arrest of Top Anti-Graft Official
Former Anti-Graft Official Arrested in China: Li Gang's Fall
Chinese Students Navigate Education Amidst U.S-China Tensions
China and Hong Kong Stocks Steady Amid Asia's Modest Losses
A Legacy of Bravery: 'See You in Quzhou' Solidifies China-US Friendship