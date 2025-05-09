AIIMS Bhubaneswar Cancels Staff Leaves Amid National Situation
AIIMS Bhubaneswar has cancelled all staff leaves, including those on vacation, due to the current situation in the country. An official order mandates staff to resume duties immediately, with only medical grounds being acceptable for leave until further notice.
AIIMS Bhubaneswar issued an order on Friday cancelling the leaves of all personnel, citing the current situation across the nation as the reason for this drastic measure.
The official order stated that no new leaves of any kind, including vacation or sanctioned leave, will be approved unless for medical reasons, until further notice.
The directive also calls for all staff currently on leave to return to their duties immediately, enforcing immediate compliance from faculty, residents, and officers.
