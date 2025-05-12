Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Inspects Pivotal Health Projects at BHU

On Monday evening, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a site inspection of critical health infrastructure projects at the Banaras Hindu University campus.

The chief minister urged officials to ensure that the projects meet quality standards and adhere to the stipulated timeline. Among the projects is the National Centre for Ageing at the Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, projected at Rs 147.39 crore, and a new Critical Care Centre at the Trauma Centre, costing Rs 119.47 crore.

The National Centre for Ageing will be the third of its kind in India, designed to offer comprehensive geriatric care. Meanwhile, the Critical Care Unit at the BHU Trauma Centre will include three operation theatres, ICUs, and a 40-bed burn ward. These projects aim to cater to over 1,500 elderly patients daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)