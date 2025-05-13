Left Menu

Veterinarian Exodus: USDA Faces Challenges Amid Staff Cuts and Animal Disease Threats

A significant number of veterinarians and support staff have resigned from the USDA during the Trump administration, hindering response efforts to animal disease outbreaks. The departures coincide with ongoing challenges like bird flu and the spread of screwworm. Experts express concern over slower response times due to reduced workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 00:55 IST
Veterinarian Exodus: USDA Faces Challenges Amid Staff Cuts and Animal Disease Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hundreds of veterinarians, support staff, and lab workers have exited the U.S. Department of Agriculture, affected by the administration's push for resignations, sources revealed. This situation has left the agency struggling to address animal disease outbreaks effectively.

The resignations come at a critical time, with the U.S. grappling with its longest bird flu outbreak and the threat of screwworm encroaching from Mexico. Kansas animal health commissioner Justin Smith highlighted concerns over the shortage potentially leading to inadequate disease investigations and slower emergency response.

Egg prices soared as bird flu decimated poultry populations. Although cases have slowed, experts warn of possible flare-ups during migratory seasons. Meanwhile, APHIS, the agency tasked with fighting livestock diseases, has lost 1,377 employees under President Trump's workforce reduction initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025