Veterinarian Exodus: USDA Faces Challenges Amid Staff Cuts and Animal Disease Threats
A significant number of veterinarians and support staff have resigned from the USDA during the Trump administration, hindering response efforts to animal disease outbreaks. The departures coincide with ongoing challenges like bird flu and the spread of screwworm. Experts express concern over slower response times due to reduced workforce.
Hundreds of veterinarians, support staff, and lab workers have exited the U.S. Department of Agriculture, affected by the administration's push for resignations, sources revealed. This situation has left the agency struggling to address animal disease outbreaks effectively.
The resignations come at a critical time, with the U.S. grappling with its longest bird flu outbreak and the threat of screwworm encroaching from Mexico. Kansas animal health commissioner Justin Smith highlighted concerns over the shortage potentially leading to inadequate disease investigations and slower emergency response.
Egg prices soared as bird flu decimated poultry populations. Although cases have slowed, experts warn of possible flare-ups during migratory seasons. Meanwhile, APHIS, the agency tasked with fighting livestock diseases, has lost 1,377 employees under President Trump's workforce reduction initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
