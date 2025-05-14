FDA Targets Ingestible Fluoride in New Health Initiative

In a significant health policy development, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unveiled plans to eliminate ingestible fluoride supplements for children. This decision marks a notable shift in dental care approaches, traditionally seen as essential for pediatric oral health in areas with low water fluoridation.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary cited concerns that ingestible fluoride might impair gut bacteria, leading to digestive and immune issues. He referenced studies indicating possible links to decreased IQ scores from excessive fluoride consumption, propelling the FDA to advocate for voluntary withdrawal of these products by manufacturers.

The move has incited controversy, with the American Dental Association arguing that current fluoride levels pose no harm according to scientific evidence. They stress the need for comprehensive research to assess the potential impacts on public health, particularly in rural areas where dental care access is already limited.

