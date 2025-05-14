Railway Catering Unit Busted for Food Safety Violations
Health authorities discovered days-old and expired food at Brandavan, a catering unit supplying the Indian Railways. The unit was also illegally dumping waste into a nearby canal. The establishment will be sealed for operating without proper licensing and repeated violations of health and safety regulations.
Health authorities have uncovered a scandal involving a catering unit named Brandavan, which supplies food to the Indian Railways. Days-old and expired food were found at the facility, prompting concerns over food safety standards.
The unit, which was also guilty of dumping waste into a nearby canal, will face closure and sealing due to numerous regulatory violations. Local officials, backed by complaints from residents about foul odors, orchestrated the crackdown.
In light of the revelations, a Railway official has confirmed that the relevant department will review the caterer's compliance, raising questions about oversight in the supply chain.
