Railway Catering Unit Busted for Food Safety Violations

Health authorities discovered days-old and expired food at Brandavan, a catering unit supplying the Indian Railways. The unit was also illegally dumping waste into a nearby canal. The establishment will be sealed for operating without proper licensing and repeated violations of health and safety regulations.

Updated: 14-05-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Health authorities have uncovered a scandal involving a catering unit named Brandavan, which supplies food to the Indian Railways. Days-old and expired food were found at the facility, prompting concerns over food safety standards.

The unit, which was also guilty of dumping waste into a nearby canal, will face closure and sealing due to numerous regulatory violations. Local officials, backed by complaints from residents about foul odors, orchestrated the crackdown.

In light of the revelations, a Railway official has confirmed that the relevant department will review the caterer's compliance, raising questions about oversight in the supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

