Novo Nordisk and Septerna Team Up for Groundbreaking Obesity Treatments

Novo Nordisk partners with U.S. biotech Septerna in a $2.2 billion deal to develop oral small molecule drugs for obesity and metabolic diseases. This collaboration enhances Novo's position in the expanding obesity market. The partnership involves the development of therapies targeting GPCR proteins, pivotal in cellular processes.

Updated: 14-05-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:31 IST
Novo Nordisk has entered a strategic partnership with U.S. biotechnology firm Septerna to develop oral small molecule therapies tackling obesity and related cardio-metabolic conditions. This high-stakes deal, potentially worth up to $2.2 billion for Septerna, underscores Novo's commitment to solidifying its leading role in the burgeoning $150 billion obesity market.

The collaboration comes as Novo faces competitive pressure from Eli Lilly's Zepbound, which has overtaken its Wegovy weight-loss drug in the U.S. prescription market since mid-March. “Novo Nordisk has a rich history of innovation in obesity and diabetes, and we are capitalizing on our leadership in this field to develop a robust pipeline,” explained Marcus Schindler, Novo’s Chief Scientific Officer.

Septerna will develop therapies targeting GPCR proteins, essential to numerous physiological functions. The new partnership includes four development programs focusing on GPCR targets, marking the second major pharma collaboration for obesity treatments this year following Roche's $5.3 billion deal with Zealand Pharma.

