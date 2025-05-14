Left Menu

Apollo 24|7 Ventures into Insurance with Innovative Services

Apollo 24|7 is entering the insurance sector with its new service, offering health, life, and general insurance through its platform. Backed by AI, it plans to provide personalised and affordable healthcare solutions. The company also announced a health-first credit card and plans to expand its quick medicine delivery service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:27 IST
Apollo 24|7 Ventures into Insurance with Innovative Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo 24|7, a prominent digital health platform, has announced the launch of its new venture into the insurance sector with 'Apollo 24|7 Insurance Services'. The subsidiary of Apollo HealthCo has received approval to operate as a corporate agent, aiming to distribute Health, Life, and General Insurance products.

The newly launched service has already completed a successful pilot and is set to offer insurance products from 12 different insurers in the next two months. Each plan will come with exclusive Apollo benefits, focusing on Outpatient Department (OPD) coverage, and the company anticipates generating Rs 80 crore in revenue during its first operational year.

Additionally, Apollo 24|7 will introduce a health-first credit card, developed with a leading credit card issuer, to facilitate easy payments and lower healthcare expenses. The company also plans to extend its rapid 19-minute medicine delivery service across Hyderabad and other areas in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025