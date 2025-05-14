Apollo 24|7 Ventures into Insurance with Innovative Services

Apollo 24|7, a prominent digital health platform, has announced the launch of its new venture into the insurance sector with 'Apollo 24|7 Insurance Services'. The subsidiary of Apollo HealthCo has received approval to operate as a corporate agent, aiming to distribute Health, Life, and General Insurance products.

The newly launched service has already completed a successful pilot and is set to offer insurance products from 12 different insurers in the next two months. Each plan will come with exclusive Apollo benefits, focusing on Outpatient Department (OPD) coverage, and the company anticipates generating Rs 80 crore in revenue during its first operational year.

Additionally, Apollo 24|7 will introduce a health-first credit card, developed with a leading credit card issuer, to facilitate easy payments and lower healthcare expenses. The company also plans to extend its rapid 19-minute medicine delivery service across Hyderabad and other areas in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)