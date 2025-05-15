Pilgrims' Journey Halted by Sudden Illness in Odisha

A group of at least 20 pilgrims from Bengaluru fell ill while traveling to Puri on a bus, according to local police reports in Odisha's Balasore district.

The incident occurred post-dinner on Wednesday night, leading to their admission to the government hospital in Soro. The group of around 50 had begun their 24-day pilgrimage on April 26, traveling from Gaya to Puri.

They stopped at Soro and consumed a homemade meal, which reportedly led to vomiting, nausea, and dysentery. Officials suspect the heat wave conditions may have contributed to their illnesses, though their condition is stable now.

