Pilgrims' Journey Halted by Sudden Illness in Odisha

At least 20 pilgrims from Bengaluru fell ill during their bus journey to Puri in Odisha. After dining, they experienced vomiting and nausea and were admitted to Soro hospital. The group, which began its 24-day religious tour on April 26, encountered health issues possibly due to heat wave conditions.

Updated: 15-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:03 IST
A group of at least 20 pilgrims from Bengaluru fell ill while traveling to Puri on a bus, according to local police reports in Odisha's Balasore district.

The incident occurred post-dinner on Wednesday night, leading to their admission to the government hospital in Soro. The group of around 50 had begun their 24-day pilgrimage on April 26, traveling from Gaya to Puri.

They stopped at Soro and consumed a homemade meal, which reportedly led to vomiting, nausea, and dysentery. Officials suspect the heat wave conditions may have contributed to their illnesses, though their condition is stable now.

