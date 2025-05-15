Revolutionizing Heart Monitoring: NIT-Rourkela's ECG Upgrade

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, have introduced a groundbreaking advancement in electrocardiography (ECG) technology, named the Atrial Lead System (ALS). This new system enhances the detection of electrical signals from the heart's upper chambers, crucial for identifying irregular heart rhythms, also known as atrial arrhythmias.

The innovation, led by J Sivaraman and his team, aims to rectify challenges associated with traditional ECGs. Often, the P-wave, an indicator of atrial activity, gets obscured by noise or stronger signals from other heart areas, complicating arrhythmia detection. The ALS employs a novel electrode placement, boosting P-wave clarity and improving diagnostic accuracy.

This breakthrough, backed by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, has been detailed in several international journals and can be seamlessly integrated into existing ECG equipment without additional costs. It stands to make a significant impact in both public and private healthcare settings, offering a crucial tool for early arrhythmia identification and prevention of severe cardiac conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)