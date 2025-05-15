Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Advances Healthcare with Modern Equipment Procurement

Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil emphasized transparency in the procurement of world-class healthcare machinery to enhance services across the state. At the Special High Power Purchase Committee meeting, vital equipment acquisition was approved to equip 'Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans', ensuring advanced treatment accessibility for residents.

In a move to bolster the state's healthcare infrastructure, Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil has advocated for transparency in acquiring top-notch medical machinery. Presiding over a crucial committee meeting, Shandil emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring superior healthcare services are accessible to all citizens.

The government is establishing 'Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans' in around 50 assembly constituencies, each featuring six specialist doctors. These facilities will gradually expand to all constituencies, enhancing statewide healthcare. The committee approved procurement of advanced equipment, including Phaco Machines and digital imaging technology.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to deliver quality healthcare directly to the people's doorsteps. The purchase of vital medical apparatus marks a significant step in strengthening state hospitals and medical colleges, enhancing their capabilities to offer cutting-edge treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

