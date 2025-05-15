Decoding Heart Rhythm Mysteries: Gender Differences Revealed

For years, the medical community has been perplexed by the gender differences in heart rhythms. A breakthrough study from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center offers insight into why women tend to have faster heart rates, while men are more susceptible to irregular rhythms such as atrial fibrillation (AFib).

The research highlights that the sinoatrial node (SAN), the heart's natural pacemaker, operates on distinct genetic blueprints in men and women. Women possess genes that facilitate quicker heartbeats, whereas men have gene networks that increase the likelihood of heart conditions like AFib. These findings were published in the American Heart Association's Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology.

Vadim Fedorov, PhD, a leading researcher, revealed that sex influences the genes controlling the SAN's functionality. This discovery underscores why women generally experience faster heart rates and are prone to sinus tachycardia, while men face higher risks of disorders such as conduction block and AFib. Researchers examined human hearts to uncover these unique gene sets in SAN pacemaker cells, unveiling different gene activity tied to sex differences.

