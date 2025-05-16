Left Menu

CVS Bids for Rite Aid Stores Amidst Healthcare Shake-Up

CVS Health has made a bid for Rite Aid stores and patient data in the Pacific Northwest, according to Bloomberg. In other news, the FDA has expanded Merck's cancer drug usage, and South Africa deals with reduced HIV testing after U.S. aid cuts. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth faces a criminal probe over Medicare fraud allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 02:34 IST
CVS Bids for Rite Aid Stores Amidst Healthcare Shake-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, healthcare conglomerate CVS Health has bid for a significant number of Rite Aid stores and patient data across the Pacific Northwest, Bloomberg News reports. This bid could lead CVS to expand its footprint in states like Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently greenlit a broader application of Merck's cancer drug for adrenal gland tumors, marking a significant milestone as the first oral treatment approved for pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma. This development stands to benefit 2,000 U.S. patients annually.

Meanwhile, South Africa faces challenges in its HIV program following U.S. financial aid cuts. Data reveals a decline in HIV testing and monitoring, particularly affecting pregnant women and youth. UnitedHealth Group, another major player in the health sector, is under investigation for possible Medicare fraud, reportedly prompting share value drops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025