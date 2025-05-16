Florida's Bold Move: Fluoride Banned in Water Supply
Florida becomes the second U.S. state to ban fluoride in water systems, following Utah. This decision aligns with a push by U.S. conservatives and has initiated discussions on public health benefits. Fluoride, historically used to fight tooth decay, is scrutinized for potential health risks in recent studies.
Florida has made headlines by becoming the second state in the U.S. to prohibit the use of fluoride in its water systems, joining Utah. This decision reflects a growing movement led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and conservative groups questioning fluoride's safety.
Historically, fluoride has played a significant role in dental health by reducing cavities and tooth decay since its controlled introduction in the mid-20th century. Despite federal health endorsements, the recent ban has brought concerns over fluoride's potential health risks to the forefront.
New research challenges fluoride's necessity, suggesting its benefits might be modest compared to the past, especially with today's widespread use of fluoride toothpaste. However, debates continue as studies examine fluoride's impact on health, urging a reevaluation of its role in public water supplies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
